April 24, 2020 / 12:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- De Beers to cut diamond production by 20% this year on.ft.com/2x0MmXU

- Lufthansa warns it will run out of cash in weeks on.ft.com/34YlPao

- Vital kit across NHS 'running out', say medics and care staff on.ft.com/2VxOiRd

- Sunak bends to pressure for 100% guarantees on small business loans on.ft.com/2S4Vdz9

Overview

- World’s second-largest diamond miner De Beers is cutting diamond production by 20% this year due to disruption along the supply chain from the coronavirus pandemic.

- German flag carrier Lufthansa warned it will run out of cash within weeks if it does not receive assistance from European governments.

- Vital equipment required to treat coronavirus patients, including breathing filters and dialysis fluid, is running out across the NHS, according to internal documents and critical care staff.

- Rishi Sunak is preparing to offer 100% guarantees on loans to Britain’s smallest businesses, after sustained pressure from Conservative MPs and the Bank of England. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

