PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

Sainsbury's and Asda set to concede defeat over 7 bln stg tie-up on.ft.com/2Vncu9O

BT moves ahead with sale of profitable Irish division on.ft.com/2US0NIG

Blackstone suffers setback in Milan building ownership dispute on.ft.com/2IRS4io

J Sainsbury Plc and Walmart Inc’s Asda are “very unlikely” to appeal against the verdict of the UK competition regulator on their proposed merger.

BT Group Plc is weighing bids for its Irish business as it continues to unwind its Global Services following an accounting scandal at its Italian business.

Blackstone Group Plc has suffered a setback in its lawsuit against the media tycoon Urbano Cairo’s RCS MediaGroup over the ownership of the Italian company’s headquarters in Milan. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )