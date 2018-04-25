PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Treasury backs reduced 2 pound stake for fixed-odds betting terminals on.ft.com/2qX5T4w

- Clark clears Melrose Industries 8 bln pound GKN takeover on.ft.com/2qYctaU

- Britain will have to pay EU divorce bill 'no matter what' on.ft.com/2qWezbe

- UK explores producing own satellite system after EU's Galileo snub on.ft.com/2qWl1iL

Overview

- The UK Treasury will back a cut in the maximum bet for fixed-odds betting terminals to 2 pounds, ceding to demands from anti-gambling campaigners.

- UK business secretary Greg Clark cleared Melrose Industries’ contentious 8 billion pound acquisition of engineering company GKN Plc.

- Head of the National Audit Office Amyas Morse said the UK will have to honour a British “divorce bill” of up to 39 billion pounds, even if it moves out of the EU without a trade deal.

- Britain is exploring plans to launch a satellite navigation system as a rival to the EU’s 10 billion euro Galileo project and UK business secretary Greg Clark is also taking legal advice on whether Britain can reclaim 1.4 billion euros it has invested in Galileo.