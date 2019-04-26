PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

London and Dublin seek to restart talks on Northern Ireland government on.ft.com/2XEy6f2

Crossrail blames software 'bugs' for possible two-year delay on.ft.com/2DB6UX0

Glencore Plc under investigation by U.S. commodities regulator on.ft.com/2Pvq05V

Overview

The governments in Dublin and London are set to work together to find ways to restore Northern Ireland’s devolved administration in a series fresh of talks.

Crossrail confirmed that “bugs” in software for trains and signalling systems could delay the opening of London’s new 17.6 bln pound railway by more than two years.

Glencore Plc is under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over potential corrupt practices linked to commodities, revealing a new avenue of possible liability in the United States. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)