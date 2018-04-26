FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Bramson's activist fund boosts its Barclays stake on.ft.com/2Hu1qBH

- Persimmon hit by pay revolt at AGM on.ft.com/2Hv2jtm

- Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid on.ft.com/2HvrUT5

- PwC defends Beaufort Securities insolvency plan on.ft.com/2HraoPP

Overview

- Sherborne, Edward Bramson’s activist investment fund, increased its interest in Barclays Plc from 5.16 percent of its voting rights to 5.41 percent.

- UK housebuilder Persimmon’s Plc shareholders rebelled at an annual meeting, with almost two-thirds refusing to back its executive remuneration proposals.

- Comcast Corp submitted a formal offer for Sky Plc valuing it at 22 billion pounds at a significant premium to a rival proposal from Twenty-First Century Fox group.

- PwC, the administrators for collapsed Beaufort Securities, defended plans to use customer funds to cover the cost of the insolvency proceedings.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
