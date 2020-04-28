PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Anbang sues South Korean buyer over $5.8bn hotel deal on.ft.com/2ScC7XM

Former UBS chairman Marcel Ospel dies at 70 on.ft.com/3eVKrVD

Boris Johnson tells EU to shift Brexit stance on.ft.com/2KGMFua

Overview

China’s Anbang has filed a lawsuit against South Korean asset manager Mirae, accusing it of failing to pay $5.8 billion for 15 U.S. luxury hotels.

The former chairman of UBS Group AG, Marcel Ospel, has died of cancer at the age of 70.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned European Union leaders that they will have to shift their Brexit stance.