PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Private equity firms CVC and HPEF plan to sell their stakes in the Hong Kong-based serviced office provider The Executive Centre in a sale that could value the company at more than $750 million.

Europe’s financial regulation chief has called for the European Union to overhaul its money-laundering safeguards after the bloc’s banking watchdog shelved an investigation into the 200 billion euros ($222.98 billion) Danske Bank scandal.

Southwest Airlines says Boeing Co did not disclose that certain safety features on the troubled 737 Max aircraft were not “operable”, raising further questions about poor communication between the manufacturer and its customers. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)