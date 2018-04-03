PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

De La Rue executives are set to challenge the British high court against the government’s decision to allow Gemalto NV to make new blue national passports from 2019.

Momentum, a group which supports Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has issued a statement mentioning that accusations of anti-Semitism within the Labour party are not a conspiracy or a smear.

Russia’s central bank is set to create “a bad bank” to ringfence toxic assets worth $19 billion from three nationalised top-10 lenders, including Otkritie.

Harbour Energy has made a fresh bid for Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd, offering $13.5 billion to acquire the company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)