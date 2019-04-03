PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British telecom firm BT Group Plc’s restructuring plan has been rejected by a union representing its workers, claiming that the plan would impose “extreme culture change” on workforce.

Superdry Plc co-founder Julian Dunkerton, on Tuesday, was voted back on the company’s board and appointed as the interim chief executive officer, following resignations of Chairman Peter Bamford and Chief Executive Officer Euan Sutherland.

L&Q has decided to spend 4 billion pounds ($5.25 billion) to construct 20,000 homes in north-west England.

In a bid to end the Brexit impasse, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered to work with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, opening the door to a softer exit deal that could include membership of a customs union with the EU.