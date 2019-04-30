PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK ad watchdog probes BAT over e-cigarette Instagram posts on.ft.com/2VzveCT

Ferrexpo chairman hits back at Deloitte for quitting as auditor on.ft.com/2J3xDz8

Uber integrates Transport for London info into app on.ft.com/2LeVU83

Overview

Britain’s advertising watchdog is investigating whether a series of Instagram posts by British American Tobacco Plc breached rules prohibiting the use of social media to promote vaping products to teenagers.

The chairman of Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc Steve Lucas has continued the war of words with its former auditor, claiming Deloitte had resigned for “innocuous” reasons.

Uber Technologies Inc has integrated London’s public transport data into its app, as it pursues Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi’s vision to become a marketplace for transportation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)