PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

WPP Plc, the marketing and communications group adjusting to life without its long-term chief executive Martin Sorrell, has been approached by CVC Capital Partners for a potential sale of Kantar, its market research arm.

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have clinched a deal valuing the combined company at $146 billion, including debt, that will unite the third- and fourth-largest U.S. carriers after years of courtship.

Oil will be in plentiful supply and prices are likely to remain under pressure in the long term, according to the outgoing chairman of BP, who said there must be no let up in the company’s efforts to lower costs.

The chairman of AMP Ltd, Catherine Brenner, has resigned in the wake of damaging revelations at a public inquiry that the Australian financial services company systematically overcharged customers and misled regulators.