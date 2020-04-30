PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Government prepares blueprint for UK's 'safe' return to work on.ft.com/2VPe4At

Dixons Carphone ready to reopen next week on.ft.com/3bL6Sei

NMC founder blames executives for suspected fraud on.ft.com/2VM4lLj

Overview

Government is set to release detailed “workplace by workplace” guidance regarding how UK can safely return to work.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone Plc said it is set to reopen its stores in UK next week.

BR Shetty, the founder of hospital operator NMC Health Plc , said on Wednesday he was pursuing legal action against those who had committed the alleged fraud against the firm. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)