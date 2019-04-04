PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Melrose Industries to invest more than £250m in electric cars on.ft.com/2IbxglN

Carlyle shakes up top team in Europe after deals flop

on.ft.com/2Icmlbd

MPs opt by majority of 1 to seek long delay to Brexit

on.ft.com/2I9h6JC

Overview

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc will invest more than 250 million pounds ($329.48 million) to accelerate its presence in the electric car market.

Zeina Bain, a senior female executive of Carlyle Group LP’s European flagship fund, left the group on Friday after a shuffle in the top management.

British Members of Parliament voted in favour of a parliamentary manoeuvre in order to avert a no-deal Brexit on April 12 with a majority of one vote. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)