PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

WPP probes misconduct allegation against Sorrell on.ft.com/2GuttQE

Apple reveals UK gender pay gap on.ft.com/2JhzpKP

AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs on.ft.com/2GuUzHE

Steinhoff says some real estate assets may be worth less than thought on.ft.com/2Jhm1pZ

Overview

UK-based WPP Plc said in a statement it had appointed an independent counsel to investigate an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive Martin Sorrell.

iPhone maker Apple Inc reported its gender pay gap figures in the UK on Tuesday, disclosing UK median salaries that are 2 per cent higher for women than their male colleagues mostly due to better female representation in its retail staff.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc received a regulatory boost for its oncology portfolio on Tuesday, the first step towards acquiring approval for new cancer medicines.

Steinhoff International has warned investors that some of its real estate assets in Europe may be worth €1.1bn less than previously thought. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)