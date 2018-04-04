FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 4, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WPP probes misconduct allegation against Sorrell on.ft.com/2GuttQE

Apple reveals UK gender pay gap on.ft.com/2JhzpKP

AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs on.ft.com/2GuUzHE

Steinhoff says some real estate assets may be worth less than thought on.ft.com/2Jhm1pZ

Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears on.ft.com/2JfTNvE

Overview

UK-based WPP Plc said in a statement it had appointed an independent counsel to investigate an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive Martin Sorrell.

iPhone maker Apple Inc reported its gender pay gap figures in the UK on Tuesday, disclosing UK median salaries that are 2 per cent higher for women than their male colleagues mostly due to better female representation in its retail staff.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc received a regulatory boost for its oncology portfolio on Tuesday, the first step towards acquiring approval for new cancer medicines.

Steinhoff International has warned investors that some of its real estate assets in Europe may be worth €1.1bn less than previously thought. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.