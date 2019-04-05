PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GCHQ reveals location of old central London HQ

May’s Brexit talks with Labour make little progress

Ethiopian 737 Max pilots not to blame for crash, probe finds

Britain’s intelligence and security organization GCHQ disclosed that its central London Headquarters has been sold off by the government to a property developer for a sum yet to be known. The location of their HQ was a top secret until the announcement of the sale.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s talks with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has not moved much as cross-party talks broke up without an agreement. The negotiations would continue on Friday ahead of crucial EU summit.

Ethiopian investigators probing Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302, have found that pilots of Boeing Co 737 MAX that crashed killing 157 passengers and crew last month, had followed precautionary procedures correctly. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)