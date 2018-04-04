PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Mothercare replaces chief with former Kmart executive on.ft.com/2GxWsDb

HSBC whistleblower Herve Falciani arrested in Spain on.ft.com/2JmhNNJ

Irish drinks company C&C buys Conviviality's wholesale business on.ft.com/2Gy26oV

Metals and mining shares hit by escalating US-China trade spat on.ft.com/2GzC055

Mixed data mean ECB will be slow to withdraw stimulus on.ft.com/2Ji6B4I

Overview

British retailer Mothercare Plc abruptly replaced its boss with former Kmart executive David Wood amidst a slowdown on the UK high street and tough trading conditions.

A former HSBC Holdings Plc IT specialist Herve Falciani, responsible for leaking data related to thousands of wealthy customers and sparking a tax evasion scandal at the bank, was arrested by Spanish police on Wednesday.

Irish alcoholic-drinks company C&C Group Plc has acquired the wholesale business of Conviviality Plc for a nominal sum. The deal is backed by Ab-Inbev, a major customer of the ailing Irish drinks retailer.

Metal prices and mining shares fell on Wednesday on the London Metal Exchange after China warned U.S. on retaliatory tariffs, increasing the threat of a trade war that could weaken commodity prices.

Eurozone unemployment reached 8.5 percent in February 2018, falling from 8.6 percent in January and has been at the lowest level since December 2008, according to Eurostat on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)