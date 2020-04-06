Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Bailey rejects monetary financing as tool in virus crisis on.ft.com/39EFbSE

- Rolls-Royce set to ditch targets and suspend dividend on.ft.com/39IIOXO

- UK turns to EU support for repatriation flights on.ft.com/34f8GJO

Overview

- The Bank of England will not resort to monetary financing in order to shield Britain’s economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said.

- U.K. aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will abandon its targets on profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

- Britain has secured the European Union’s help to cover costs of repatriation flights from Japan, U.S. and Peru, using a programme by the bloc that subsidises efforts to get stranded nationals home. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

