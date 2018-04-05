PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vivendi unveils Telecom Italia board nominations as Elliott showdown looms on.ft.com/2q9r82F

Cargill warns on potential trade war with China on.ft.com/2qaNOQd

Italian government to buy up to 5% stake in Telecom Italia on.ft.com/2qb6X4v

Peugeot owner to launch electric car division on.ft.com/2q8fp4s

Overview

Vivendi SA has unveiled its nominations for the new Telecom Italia SpA board in preparation for a meeting on May 4 that will decide whether it will retain control of management of the company.

Commodity supplier Cargill has said it is deeply concerned about trade tensions between the U.S. and China and is urging both countries to get to the negotiating table, amid fears that Beijing’s proposed 25 percent tariffs will affect U.S. farmers and their business.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is to buy up to 5 percent of Telecom Italia SpA to protect the state’s interests ahead of a May 4 meeting that will pit existing shareholders Vivendi SA and Elliott Management against each other.

Peugeot owner PSA is creating a new division dedicated to electric vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2019, in a move designed to offer all of its models with an electric option by 2025. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)