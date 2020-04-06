PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Airbnb said it has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from new investors as its plan of a public listing is disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate with it to develop potential antibody treatments for COVID-19.

- Telecom groups including BT Group Plc, Verizon Communications Inc and Virgin Media will be raising salaries and also hiring more employees in some cases.