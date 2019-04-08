PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall St for next CEO

Carlyle lines up $3.6 bln for stake in oil group Cepsa

Activist shareholders grant Shell climate targets reprieve

Sports Direct launches bitter salvo against Debenhams’ managers

Warren Buffett, Wells Fargo & Co’s largest shareholder, has called on the bank to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive who can restore its battered reputation.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa from an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund in a $3.6 billion deal, including debt.

Activist shareholders say they would withdraw a high-profile resolution about Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s environmental goals, ahead of the oil giant’s annual general meeting next month.

Sports Direct International Plc has called for trading in Debenhams Plc shares to be suspended, for two board members to undergo lie detector tests and for industry regulators to investigate how the company is being run, increasing an acrimonious battle for control of the struggling department store chain. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)