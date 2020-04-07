PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Lufthansa decommissions 40 jets and axes Germanwings on.ft.com/2VaahMF

- FCA plan focuses on consumer protection long after coronavirus on.ft.com/2Xf7xAl

- Chinese move to take control of Imagination Technologies stalls on.ft.com/3e2tpVB

Overview

- Deutsche Lufthansa will permanently ground more than 40 of its aircraft as well as its Germanwings low-cost airline, as it warned it could take years for the industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

- The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain’s financial regulator, said its main objective of protecting consumers from harm due to the coronavirus outbreak will remain the regulator’s focus in 2021 and “into the medium term” as well.

- An attempt by the Chinese to take control of British chipmaker Imagination Technologies was stalled after the U.K. government intervened. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)