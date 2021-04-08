PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK advises under-30s to take offer of alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine
U.S. offers new plan in global corporate tax talks
Norway’s oil fund makes first investment in renewable energy
Labour faces Greensill pressure over shadow minister’s lobbying
Overview
Britain changed its guidance on Wednesday over the Oxford/AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, recommending that people aged 18-29 be offered alternative vaccine.
The Biden administration has proposed a new model for taxing multinational corporations, that would apply to the global profits of the large companies, including big U.S. technology groups, regardless of their physical presence in a given country.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund buys 50 per cent stake in Dutch offshore wind farm owned by Orsted A/S.
Labour MP and shadow defence secretary, John Healey, urged ministers in May 2020 to give Greensill the ability to offer loans of up to 200 million pound ($274.86 million) under a COVID-19 loan scheme for cash-strapped large companies.
$1 = 0.7276 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.