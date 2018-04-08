PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Bank ousts John Cryan, names Christian Sewing as CEO on.ft.com/2H62udC

Barclays set to split euro trading hub over Brexit on.ft.com/2H8phFV

Saudi Arabia allows gender mixing for local Apple staff on.ft.com/2HaR88e

HSBC brings in AI to tackle financial crimes on.ft.com/2H8WMru

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG has appointed Christian Sewing as new CEO, ousting John Cryan two years before his contract runs out.

Barclays Plc is preparing to split its euro rates trading team because of Brexit and plans to move part of the unit from its main trading floor in London.

The iPhone maker Apple Inc has been assured by Saudi Arabian authorities that the company would not face prosecution for genders mixing in the workplace.

HSBC Holdings Plc is bringing in robots to tackle financial crimes. The bank is planning to integrate the Artificial Intelligence software of Quantexa, a UK-based start-up, to search for suspicious activities.