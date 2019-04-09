PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. proposes tariffs on $11 bln of EU products over Airbus subsidies

on.ft.com/2KiBU3Q

Debenhams lenders reject Sports Direct rescue plan

on.ft.com/2Kix4Ue

GSK two-drug/one-pill HIV treatment given FDA approval in U.S.

on.ft.com/2Kn6323

Overview

The U.S. is weighing tariffs on $11 billion in EU products, including civilian aircraft and agricultural products ranging from Roquefort cheese to olive oil, in response to the World Trade Organization’s rulings that found that Brussels had provided illegal subsidies to Airbus.

Struggling department store Debenhams Plc looks likely to be placed into a pre-pack administration after its lenders rejected major shareholder Sports Direct International Plc’s recapitalisation plan.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s two-drug treatment for HIV was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, giving it a significant boost in its battle for market share with American biotech Gilead Sciences Inc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)