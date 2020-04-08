PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Dow Jones Chief Executive Will Lewis to depart on.ft.com/2URJFBg

- Airbus cuts aircraft production by a third on.ft.com/39Pvv7L

- HSBC, StanChart and Lloyds drop executive bonuses on.ft.com/2y3mJpO

Overview

- Will Lewis will step down as chief executive officer of Dow Jones, owned by Rupert Murdoch, after six years.

- Airbus SE will cut jetliner production by a third, that could result in a wave of layoffs across the global aerospace supply chain.

- Top executives at British lenders HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc will forgo cash bonuses and also donate part of their salaries to charities supporting victims of the coronavirus outbreak. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said its chief executive will not receive a cash bonus this year.