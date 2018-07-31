PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Saudi sovereign wealth fund in bank talks for debut loan

Facebook uncovers disinformation campaign to influence U.S. midterms

Brookfield Asset Management to buy Forest City Realty for $11.4 bln

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is in discussions with global banks to borrow between $6 billion and $8 billion, marking the first time that the vehicle entrusted with driving the kingdom’s economic transformation will directly tap banks to fund its mission.

Facebook Inc said it had discovered the first co-ordinated disinformation campaign aimed at influencing the U.S. midterm elections. The social media giant said it had removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram that were involved in “co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour”.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc agreed to buy Forest City Realty Trust Inc for $11.4 billion, in a deal that will see the Canadian-listed asset manager swallow the once-powerful New York property developer built by the Ratner family. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)