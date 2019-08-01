PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ryanair faces 900 job losses after grounding of Boeing jet on.ft.com/331XpeH

Sajid Javid to unveil 2 bln stg extra Brexit cash for no-deal planning on.ft.com/331XUp5

Vitol to buy stake in downstream company in Brazil on.ft.com/33506Mm

Overview

Ryanair Holdings Plc has told the company’s staff it has 500 more pilots and 400 more cabin crew than needed, and job losses will be announced in the next few weeks, after it said earlier that it would potentially close some European bases as a result of the grounding of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX jet.

UK finance minister Sajid Javid will on Thursday announce up to 2.1 billion pound ($2.55 billion ) in extra funding to prepare Britain for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, including a big outlay intended to stop Britain running out of vital medicines.

Energy trading company Vitol SA will acquire 50% of Brazil’s Grupo Dislub Equador (GDE) to further build its downstream presence in Brazil.