PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 12

Iberdrola strikes 1 bln stg UK wind farm deal with Macquarie on.ft.com/2H15yqq Chipmaker AMS gatecrashes Osram deal with 4.1 bln euro bid on.ft.com/2HeU8Q7

SNP considers public ownership for Ferguson Marine shipyard on.ft.com/2YVyXIM

Overview

Spanish utility Iberdrola has struck a deal worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion) to sell a stake in what will be one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms to a branch of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd .

Austrian chipmaker AMS AG has submitted a 4.1 billion euro ($4.59 billion) takeover bid for Germany’s Osram Licht AG, as it looks to break up an already agreed deal between the lighting company and private equity buyers.

The Scottish government is considering nationalising the last civilian shipyard on the River Clyde after the yard announced plans to go into administration because of losses incurred on a disputed contract with a state-owned ferry company. ($1 = 0.8313 pounds) ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Bill Rigby)