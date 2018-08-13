PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Consumer spending wilts in the summer heat (on.ft.com/2OtVV4M)

House of Fraser deal draws attention of pension watchdog (on.ft.com/2MFxkcX)

Killer blast at UK military site set to hit profits at Chemring (on.ft.com/2KMtk8A)

Overview

Visa Inc said that consumer spending in Britain was 0.9 percent lower during July than the same month last year.

Sports Direct International Plc’s move to buy House of Fraser department store is facing regulatory scrutiny after the sale left thousands of workers facing possible cuts to their pensions.

Chemring Group Plc said the financial impact of the military blast for this year and next could not be “accurately quantified” at present, as it would depend on factors such as insurance claims, completion of the investigation regarding the explosion at its military hardware factory, remediation work and the facility’s reopening. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)