FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 13, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Consumer spending wilts in the summer heat (on.ft.com/2OtVV4M)

House of Fraser deal draws attention of pension watchdog (on.ft.com/2MFxkcX)

Killer blast at UK military site set to hit profits at Chemring (on.ft.com/2KMtk8A)

Overview

Visa Inc said that consumer spending in Britain was 0.9 percent lower during July than the same month last year.

Sports Direct International Plc’s move to buy House of Fraser department store is facing regulatory scrutiny after the sale left thousands of workers facing possible cuts to their pensions.

Chemring Group Plc said the financial impact of the military blast for this year and next could not be “accurately quantified” at present, as it would depend on factors such as insurance claims, completion of the investigation regarding the explosion at its military hardware factory, remediation work and the facility’s reopening. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.