PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British retailers push for overhaul of business rates system on.ft.com/2YFiRHQ

Boris Johnson will look at Huawei 'from square one', says John Bolton on.ft.com/2MXwURT

UK's Deliveroo quits Germany amid fierce competition on.ft.com/2MXlwFR

Overview

More than 50 British retailers, including Marks and Spencer Group PLC, J Sainsbury PLC, Asda and Harrods, on Tuesday urged the UK government to “fix the broken business rates system,” through a letter to Finance Minister Sajid Javid demanding that he freeze increases in business rates, a property-based tax.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has said British officials have told him that Boris Johnson’s government will look from “square one” at the issue of whether the UK should use Huawei technology for its 5G telecoms network.

UK food delivery company Deliveroo is pulling out of Germany, in a move that eases the pressure on rivals such as Takeaway.com in a fiercely competitive market.