PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

National Grid chief questions hospital power cuts on.ft.com/2Z3MKgf

Beny Steinmetz denies Swiss bribery charges over mining deal on.ft.com/2Z6OqG5

Poundland shakes up pricing structure to widen range on.ft.com/2Z2FXUj

National Grid Chief Executive Officer has called for the UK government to investigate why regional networks allowed power to be cut to critical infrastructure such as railways and hospitals, as part of its inquiry into last week’s blackout.

Israeli diamond tycoon Beny Steinmetz has denied charges made by Swiss prosecutors that he bribed Guinean officials to win lucrative mining licences in the west African country.

Poundland, the UK’s biggest single-price retailer, is changing its pricing range amid a debate in the sector about how to widen appeal and offset margin pressure. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)