PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the gradual reopening of theatres, concert venues and sports arenas and announced that fines would double to a maximum of 3,200 pounds ($4,180.16) for those who repeatedly flouted rules on face coverings, with new fines for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings.

- United Kingdom added France to Britain’s quarantine list, along with travellers arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks & Caicos and Aruba, who will have to self-isolate for 14 days under the new quarantine restrictions that take effect on Saturday.

- English ministers are under mounting pressure to come to the aid of secondary school pupils in England after almost 40 per cent of A-level grades were downgraded from teachers’ predictions.

($1 = 0.7655 pounds)