PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Novartis AG placed senior scientists on administrative leave more than a month before it told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it suspected data manipulation in early studies on gene therapy Zolgensma submitted as part of an approval for the world’s most expensive drug.

The British government has awarded the West Coast rail franchise to FirstGroup PLC and Trenitalia, Italy’s state-owned train operator, replacing Virgin Trains on one of Britain’s main north-south routes, the government said on Wednesday.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that any trade deal with the United Kingdom had “no chance” of being approved by Congress if it jeopardised the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)