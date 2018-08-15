PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bain reaches 1.2 bln stg deal to take esure private on.ft.com/2w3IaCk

Homebase puts 1,500 jobs at risk with plan to close 42 stores on.ft.com/2nALnFI

Uber picks former NSA general counsel as chief security officer on.ft.com/2vGNfRO

Wage growth dips despite lowest unemployment rate since 1975 on.ft.com/2OEFVx5

Overview

UK insurer esure Group Plc has agreed to be bought out by Bain Capital Private Equity at a 1.21 billion pound ($1.54 billion) valuation, the company said on Tuesday.

British home improvement retailer Homebase said on Tuesday it planned to close 42 stores, putting 1,500 jobs at risk.

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday named Matt Olsen, a former general counsel of the U.S. National Security Agency, as its chief security officer.

Britain’s unemployment rate fell unexpectedly to its lowest since 1975, but wage growth slowed, according to official figures published on Tuesday. The unemployment rate fell to 4 percent during the second quarter, the lowest since 1975.