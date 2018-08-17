PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CK Hutchison takes stake in suburban fibre optic start-up on.ft.com/2PdDmTz

'Strong' online sales lift UK retail industry in July on.ft.com/2KWdOXH

Air France-KLM appoints new chief executive on.ft.com/2vQjoGF

Volvo Cars presses ahead with initial public offering on.ft.com/2KUPPbn

Overview

Asian infrastructure company CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd bought a stake in Nuron, a British start-up that has developed a system for putting fibre optic cables in much smaller suburban water and waste pipes.

Retail sales in the UK rose by 0.7 percent during July, and were 3.4 percent higher than a year earlier, after the World Cup and good weather helped UK retailers bounce back by more than expected in July after a decline in sales volumes in June.

Air France-KLM SA named Benjamin Smith as its new chief executive officer on Thursday, opting for an outsider to steer the airline group through a fraught stand-off with unions at its French carrier.

Volvo Cars will press ahead with an IPO later this year, after indications from potential investors that it will hit the $30 billion valuation sought by its Chinese parent group Geely, according to people familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)