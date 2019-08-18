PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson prepares to make debut as PM on world stage on.ft.com/31MYpSo

Gibraltar rejects U.S. legal bid to seize Iranian tanker on.ft.com/2THgy1i

U.S. President Donald Trump casts doubt on any Huawei reprieve on.ft.com/2KQTBVu

Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make his debut on the world stage this week, first by travelling to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and to Paris to meet France President Emmanuel Macron.

Gibraltar has refused a U.S. legal request to seize the Iranian tanker Grace 1 that has been at the centre of a stand-off between Iran and the West.

U.S. President Donald Trump has cast doubt on any reprieve for U.S. companies selling to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , saying he does “not want to do business at all” with the Chinese telecoms company.