PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Google draws up plans to relaunch search engine in China

on.ft.com/2LWLclC

Wells Fargo to pay $2 bln-plus over pre-crisis mortgages

on.ft.com/2M1a24d

Facebook’s security chief Stamos to depart for Stanford

on.ft.com/2LNX8Hv

Overview

Google is considering a relaunch of its search engine in China, a move that would mean bowing to the censorship that prompted the company’s withdrawal from the country eight years ago. The U.S. technology giant has drawn up plans to launch a local mobile search app that would strictly censor results.

Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $2.09 billion over pre-crisis mortgage misdeeds in a settlement that sheds new light on activities that led to the greatest economic crash in generations.

Facebook Inc’s chief security officer Alex Stamos said he is leaving the social network for Stanford, as the company tries to tackle problems of disinformation and data leaks on the platform. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)