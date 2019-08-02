PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK finance minister Sajid Javid has ordered HM Revenue & Customs to make preparations for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 its “absolute top priority”.

UK trade minister Liz Truss will announce plans on Friday to create up to 10 “freeports” to boost trade after Britain leaves the European Union.

The UK media regulator Ofcom on Thursday said the BBC could go ahead with plans to make its programmes available on iPlayer for one year or more, scrapping the previous limit of 30 days. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)