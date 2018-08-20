FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brussels to act against tech groups over extremist content on.ft.com/2MYBn45

Beijing orders banks to boost lending to exporters on.ft.com/2MZZdMW

Canada's CPPIB plans to double China asset allocation on.ft.com/2w8CaIk

Overview

European Union Commissioner for Security Julian King told the Financial Times that Brussels had not observed enough progress on removing extremist content from technology companies and plans to force them to identify and delete such content or face the possibility of fines.

Chinese banks have been instructed by the country’s banking regulator to boost lending to infrastructure projects and exporters ahead of China’s trade talks with the United States.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has planned to double, over the next seven years, the assets the company allocates to China.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
