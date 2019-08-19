PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk said it was his “highest priority” to leave the EU with a deal but also outlined why the government sees the Irish backstop as “inconsistent” with his vision for the UK’s post-Brexit future.

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons said on Monday that Facebook’s effort to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp more closely could hinder any attempt to break up the social media giant.

Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy British pubs operator Greene King, in a 4.6 billion pound ($5.58 billion) deal for the UK’s biggest listed pubs and brewery group. ($1 = 0.8246 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)