PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK urges EU to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal attack on.ft.com/2N7bGOH

Fox raises exports target but declines to commit funding on.ft.com/2N6kTai

City of London weighs limited ban on non-electric vehicles on.ft.com/2N2xxqA

Overview

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia over the Salisbury chemical attack.

Trade minister Liam Fox has set out a new plan to raise British exports to 35 percent of gross domestic, as Britain looks to increase trade ties with the rest of the world after leaving the European Union.

The City of London is weighing a trial programme to ban non-electric vehicles from an “ultra low emission vehicle” street, in a bid that underscores the severity of the air pollution crisis plaguing the financial heart of the British capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)