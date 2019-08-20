PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU rejects Johnson's call to renegotiate terms of Brexit on.ft.com/30mf2UJ

Rolls-Royce in talks to sell French nuclear business to Framatome on.ft.com/2KMrvMh

Ofgem launches investigation into UK power outage on.ft.com/2ZfESwo

Overview

The European Union rejected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a fundamental reworking of the terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc on Tuesday.

British engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is in talks to sell its French civil nuclear business to Framatome, a company controlled by France’s energy group EDF.

UK’s Ofgem has launched a probe into whether National Grid Plc and 12 local electricity network companies breached their licence conditions after power cuts earlier this month affected more than a million homes and businesses in England and Wales. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)