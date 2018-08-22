PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Banks urged to treat fraud victims more fairly on.ft.com/2PmwEed

RSPCA given official warning over former chief's payout on.ft.com/2PrYZzy

Barnier promises to intensify 'final stage' of Brexit talks on.ft.com/2PoNoS9

Estate agency Countrywide raises 140 mln stg from investors on.ft.com/2PtPRKP

Overview

The UK’s Financial Ombudsman Service has asked banks to take a fairer approach and refrain from automatically blaming the victims of “authorised push payment” scams, that con customers out of hundreds of millions of pounds a year.

The Charity Commission has warned the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after concerns that a “significant payout” to its former chief executive was a failure of governance.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has promised to intensify negotiations with the UK in a bid to agree on a withdrawal agreement as the two sides enter the final stages of the talks.

The UK’s biggest estate agency group, Countrywide Plc , raised 140 million pounds ($178.5 million) from investors amid stalling house price growth and competition from online estate agency start-ups.