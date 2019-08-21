PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope on Wednesday that Britain and the European Union can find a solution on the issue of the Irish border in the next 30 days that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

A London High Court rejected Ryanair Holdings Plc’s bid to block a strike by the British Airline Pilots Association after a judge dismissed the airline’s request for an injunction, but the carrier said there would be minimal disruption to passengers ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend. Britain and South Korea will sign a continuity Free Trade Agreement on Thursday that will allow bilateral trade to continue in the event of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)