PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 23

Headlines

Leaving EU without a deal is 'unlikely', says Dominic Raab on.ft.com/2Lk0NY7

Jeremy Corbyn pledges to free BBC from 'government influence' on.ft.com/2Lk0Ymf

Sports Direct shareholders urged to vote against directors on.ft.com/2LkpAeE

Overview

Dominic Raab, Britain’s Brexit secretary, will on Thursday play down previous comments from the country’s trade and foreign secretaries that a no-deal Brexit was a possibility and say it is unlikely for Britain to leave European Union without a deal.

Jeremy Corbyn is to propose a plan to end government control over the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) and suggest a “digital license fee”, a new tax on technology giants and internet service providers, in a bid to help the public broadcaster in the face of competition from Amazon, Netflix and others.

The shareholders of Sports Direct International Plc have been urged by shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co to vote against the re-election of its founder Mike Ashley and Chairman Keith Hellawell to the board amid growing regulatory concerns.