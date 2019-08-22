PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Emmanuel Macron dashes Boris Johnson's hope for Brexit deal

Hasbro to buy Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One for £3.3bn

HP chief executive to step down due to family health matter

Overview

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday cast doubt on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s talk of a Brexit deal before Oct. 31, saying any renegotiation would leave withdrawal agreement little changed from the original.

US toy maker Hasbro Inc has agreed to buy Entertainment One Ltd, owner of children’s cartoon franchise Peppa Pig for about 3.3 billion pounds($4.04 billion), the company said on Thursday.

HP Inc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer, Dion Weisler is stepping down due to a “family matter” and will be succeeded by HP’s imaging, printing and solutions business president, Enrique Lores, a 30-year veteran with the company. ($1 = 0.8163 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)