PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Johnson urges parents to send children back to school on.ft.com/31oxuix

Trump considers fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before U.S. election on.ft.com/31ocrfO

Home secretary calls on Boohoo to protect workers on.ft.com/3hsWwCI

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appealed to parents to send their children back to school next week, warning that pupils’ life chances will be harmed if they stay at home from fear of the coronavirus.

The Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford university for use in the U.S. ahead of the presidential election.

UK Home secretary Priti Patel has called on online retailer Boohoo Group Plc to work with its suppliers to ensure workers are protected, following allegations that some are paid less than the minimum wage.