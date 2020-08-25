PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Masks to be mandatory for English senior schools in lockdown areas (on.ft.com/3lk7UDm)

- Covid-19 vaccine makers lobby EU for legal protection (on.ft.com/34znUeQ)

- PwC pledges to review fraud detection after Wirecard scandal shakes industry (on.ft.com/2YyeLPL)

- Virgin Atlantic creditors back 1.2 bln stg rescue package (on.ft.com/2FXMawR)

Overview

- Masks are to become mandatory for secondary school pupils in areas of England placed in local lockdowns because of coronavirus, after the government performed a U-turn on face coverings.

- The European pharmaceutical industry’s vaccines lobby has pushed the EU for exemptions that would protect its members from lawsuits if there are problems with any new coronavirus vaccines, according to people with knowledge of the discussions and an internal memo seen by the Financial Times.

- The global chairman of PwC has pledged to “aggressively” review how the firm can better hunt for frauds following Wirecard and other accounting scandals.

- Virgin Atlantic’s creditors overwhelmingly backed a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) rescue package for the cash-strapped airline on Tuesday in a vote that opens the door to a full recapitalisation early next month. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)