PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

European Commission plans to simplify eurozone budget rules on.ft.com/2Zw3z3W

HM Revenue & Customs targets GSK contractors in UK tax crackdown on.ft.com/2PbLlVi

UK will refuse to pay 39 billion pound divorce bill in no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2KTZ1zX

Ben Stokes' heroics lead England cricketers to Ashes win on.ft.com/30zaY3F

Overview

Brussels is planning to simplify the eurozone’s complex budgetary rules to provide governments with softer debt reduction targets that do not push struggling economies into trouble during downturns.

UK pharma group GlaxoSmithKline has found itself at the centre of a tax crackdown after authorities accused nearly 1,500 of its self-employed contractors of being “disguised employees”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the UK would not pay the 39 billion pounds ($47.88 billion) divorce bill in full in the event of a no-deal Brexit on October 31, as EU officials said it was “squarely and firmly” up to Britain to find a solution to the vexed issue of the Irish border.

England’s Ben Stokes’ smashed 135 not out to seal a one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley to level the series at 1-1. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)